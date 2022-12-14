A tall order: Financial agenda for India’s G20 presidency

Yet, more than two years on, only three countries have applied for debt relief through the Common Framework, and only one, Chad, has actually obtained it. The case for relief is now urgent. The heads of the World Bank and the IMF have suggested that distressed debtor countries seeking relief under the Common Framework should receive statutory protection from asset seizures by national courts when suspending debt-service payments. Relieved of legal risk, more countries will apply. But such protection needs to be implemented by creditor-country governments through legislation or executive order. The G20 should commit to this. There actually is very little disagreement over the elements of this agenda. Implementing it would be true to the G20’s mission and help it renew its sense of purpose.