Leaning on proxies: Hungary turning into Russia’s spy hub in EU

“It is well known that many agents pose as diplomats because it gives them immunity; in other words, it means they cannot be prosecuted by the authorities of the host country,” Panyi told DW. But staff at the Russian Embassy are not the only ones to enjoy immunity; staff at the International Investment Bank (IIB), which was founded during the Soviet era, do, too. Three years ago, the bank moved its headquarters from Moscow to Budapest. This means that it has nothing to fear from Hungary’s financial regulation authority and judiciary and doesn’t need to worry about criminal investigations. When the move was announced, Hungary’s opposition voiced its suspicions that the government in Budapest was supporting the development of a KGB network.