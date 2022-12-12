India’s tribes: Living on the margins of mainstream society

Urban development has also displaced tribal communities. This has led to a situation where tribal people are forced to work as daily wage labourers and has left many more displaced without a means of sustenance. “Tribal communities face marginalisation and oppression on multiple fronts — in terms of their lands, their forests, their access to basic services, and overall discrimination,” said Shankar Gopalkrishnan, manager at the tribal interest group Campaign for Survival and Dignity. “However, government policy has not treated any of these as priorities. In the case of forest and land rights, it has been actively undermining the rights of these communities. This needs to stop if genuine development or empowerment is to take place,” she told DW. For instance, the report said that tribal women have been particularly affected by the progressive and continuing loss of common lands and forests, as they are unable to continue playing a role in their communities’ traditional economies after settlements are uprooted.