Taking sides: When voters become fans

In authoritarian countries, such as North Korea and China, one usually cannot see authentic public expression of political demands.

Yet the politics are still there, and they can become apparent during periods of severe strain, as is happening with the widespread backlash in China against the government’s zero-Covid policy.

Such moments suggest that the opposition is much larger than it may have seemed. In any case, political polarization tends to nurture authoritarianism and empower self-aggrandizing demagogues who are skilled at rallying their followers behind hyper-nationalist causes.

We have seen this dynamic play out to tragic effect with Russian President Vladimir Putin’s war of aggression in Ukraine, and with the crackdown on minorities in Myanmar by the military junta.