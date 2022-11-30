Protecting the other half

Last month in Mehrauli, New Delhi, a young woman was butchered by her live-in partner after she insisted on formalising their relationship through marriage. The case shocked citizens as the crime was perpetrated by an individual with means, someone who was educated and who by all accounts, had premeditated the killing. In the backdrop of International Day for the Elimination of Violence against Women, which was observed last week, it seems imperative to reassess the status of women’s safety, not just in public spaces, but even in their own homes, which have turned into death traps for many. A report published by the UN last week said that in 2021, as many as 45,000 women and girls around the world were murdered by intimate partners or family members.