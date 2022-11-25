Spirit of a beautiful game

With Qatar becoming just the third Asian nation – after South Korea and Japan – to host the showpiece, there has been plenty of interest in teams representing the continent. Who doesn’t love an underdog story, that too in an event of such magnitude? While Qatar and Iran were simply outclassed by superior opponents in Ecuador and England respectively, Saudi Arabia not only restored the continent’s pride, but also produced one of the biggest upsets in the World Cup’s 92-year history. Egged on by thousands of fans who crossed the border and were clad in green in Lusail, Saudi Arabia recorded a stunning 2-1 victory over tournament favourite Argentina, a result beyond its wildest dreams. Herve Renard’s Saudi Arabia team and its supporters “prayed” for miracles and miracles arrived.