Print vs digital: Pak newspapers fighting for survival

Mujahid Hussain, a news hawker in Islamabad, says he is afraid of losing his job amid a downturn in newspaper sales in Pakistan, where people are increasingly getting their information from digital and social media platforms. “My employer often talks about a slump in newspaper sales and a possible business shutdown. So even if he doesn’t close shop, my job is definitely on the line,” the 42-year-old father of three said. Hussain said he has already experienced massive pay cuts over the past three years and that his family is struggling to make ends meet. Many other news vendors in the country share similar woes. It was not always like this, however.