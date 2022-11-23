Leap of faith: Is this the world’s most picturesque high dive?

When I traveled to Bosnia with the photographer Alessio Mamo in July 2021, much of our trip took place in the shadow of the violence that tore through the region in the 1990s, when, as Yugoslavia broke apart, war erupted between three ethnonationalist groups: Orthodox Christian Serbs, Catholic Croats and Bosniaks, or Bosnian Muslims. Our first destination was the Srebrenica-Potocari Memorial, where we met a young generation of Bosnians, Serbians, Kosovars, Montenegrins and Macedonians who commemorated the brutal killing of about 8,000 Muslim men and boys by Bosnian Serb forces in July 1995. We then drove to Sarajevo, the capital, and to Mostar, the bridge city. Within the last year, many Bosnians have feared that the country was once again on the brink of being torn apart, though imminent fears have now calmed. Still, the bridge divers in Mostar offer a welcome sense of distraction and wonderment.