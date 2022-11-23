Has Donald trumped Twitter?

Some of those who argue for less regulation and intervention are influenced by the traditional liberal idea, put forward by no less than John Stuart Mill, that proscribing any form of speech that does not cause physical harm is undesirable. And that repressing offensive speech will only see it emerge in other forms that are more shadowy and difficult to control. This line of reasoning would lead to the conclusion that Trump unleashed (and we know he has said some awful things on social media) is better than Trump repressed (which would result in these ideas reappearing in other ways or other platforms). T

he big question of course is whether Elon Musk, no friend of the liberal left, is thinking about these larger issues at all. If his goal is to merely restore those who have been cancelled by what he thinks is a left-wing ecosystem, then it is very limited. If it tilts Twitter rightwards and creates another intolerant ecosystem, then his goal is flawed and dangerous.