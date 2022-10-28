Oops, WhatsApp did it again

CHENNAI: One of the world’s most popular messaging apps WhatsApp went down for more than two hours on Tuesday.

As many as 28,000 reports of outage had been registered online in the matter of just one hour. The global outage threw netizens into a tizzy that manifested on Twitter with all kinds of memes.

For the 40 crore users across India for whom WhatsApp has literally turned into a ‘first thing in the morning, last thing at night’ affair, there was nothing even remotely funny about the outage, which was the result of a technical snag.