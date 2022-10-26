Loss of trust for Liz Truss

Defending her choices to cut taxes to shed Britain’s status as a low-growth nation, she urged her successor to remain bold.

Having said that, Truss’s hubris was the result of an economic programme that sent shockwaves through the financial markets in September and left members of her Conservative Party split right down the middle. Her downfall seemed almost inevitable as earlier last week, Indian origin British MP Suella Braverman, who found herself in a soup over her unflattering remarks on migrants from India, resigned as home secretary.

Braverman’s departure followed close on the heels of the dismissal of Kwasi Kwarteng, the former chancellor — by Truss.

Kwarteng’s mini budget of tax cuts brought into effect on September 23 had led to the crash of the pound, the cost of government borrowing to surge and set off turbulence in the bond market.

The loss of two occupants of the four major offices of the state in a period of six days was indicative of Truss’ poor judgement vis-a-vis running a tight crew.

Truss’s fall from grace was accelerated by the ill-informed fiscal plan unveiled in September. The unfunded tax cuts for the well-heeled, reminiscent of Thatcherian measures, had caused the interest rates to soar and the pound to plunge.