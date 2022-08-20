Making India safe for women

Last week, a 40-year-old woman running a tea shop in Porur was abducted by a group of six men and sexually assaulted at an abandoned area off the Chennai bypass road.

Those arrested include two men who were 19, and two aged 22, and all of them were inebriated and high on narcotics.

In September last year as well, a 20-year-old woman was raped by four men in a car in Kancheepuram, after they spiked her soft drink with sedatives.

A spate of such episodes has become a cause for concern among citizens and law enforcement officials.

As per NCRB data, Chennai recorded 761 crimes against women in 2018, 729 in 2019 and 576 in 2020.

To top it off, cases registered under IPC35 (outraging the modesty of women) in the State were 815 in 2020, 805 in 2019 and 907 in 2020.