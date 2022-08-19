5G’s affordable, inclusive promise

NEW DELHI: Data is the new oil, a phrase coined in 2006 by the British mathematician Clive Humby is more relevant now than ever, especially in the context of India.

The recently-concluded spectrum auction for 5G services, saw 71% of the spectrum being sold for Rs 1.5 lakh crore, to be paid over 20 annual installments.

The record sum netted by the exchequer, which far exceeded the previous sum of Rs 1.1 lakh crore in 2015 was an indicator of the confidence of the telecom industry in the world’s second largest smartphone market.