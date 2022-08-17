When it comes to lightning, don’t pass the salt

NEW YORK: One of nature’s most intense spectacles can be tamed with humble sea salt, the same stuff that graces some dinner tables.

Researchers recently found that the frequency of lightning decreases by up to 90 percent in the presence of salty sea spray.

That makes sense based on how electric fields build up within clouds, the team proposes.

These new results, reported this month in the journal Nature Communications, help explain why thunderstorms occur much less frequently over the ocean than over land.