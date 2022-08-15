India@75: still a work in progress

With a population in excess of 1.4 billion people, India has as many great things going for it.

Over half the citizens are under the age of 30, which presents great opportunities for nation building.

There is reason to be optimistic about how a fresh perspective can reshape the politics and socio economic stature of India. While we might have arrived a little late to the party of industrialisation, India is still one of the most sought-after nations as far as business prospects are concerned. The nation is ranked third on the number of unicorns incepted, trailing behind the US and China, and we are serious about chasing down that $5 trillion economy dream by 2025.