Fight monkeypox sans hysteria, homophobia

This isn’t simply because cases in women or children are being overlooked. Britain’s Health Security Agency, for example, has published the number of tests performed for monkeypox and how many of them were positive. In adult men, more than half the tests were positive. Far fewer women were tested, but only 2 percent of them were positive, and in children 0.6 percent were positive. If many cases were being missed in these groups, those percentages would be expected to be much higher. But public health officials in many places seem so unsure of how to talk about this disease in a non-stigmatising way that they prefer to speak only in vague terms. Some — whether out of complacency, callousness or homophobia — just do not seem to see much urgency. Others avoid mentioning altogether that men who have sex with men are by far the most vulnerable at the moment.