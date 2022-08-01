Viral for wrong reasons: Word of the year is ‘uncertainty’

NEW YORK: More than two years into Pandemic Times, technology is more popular, stronger and richer than it was before.

Or is it? This year — and particularly the past few weeks — has complicated what was a fairly straightforward understanding of how most of the tech industry and America’s superstar digital companies were faring.

Repeatedly over the past year or so, my colleagues and I have written that tech was the unquestioned winner of the oddball pandemic economy.

People and businesses needed what tech companies were selling, and that increased reliance made tech stars grow faster and become far more profitable than Silicon Valley nerds could have imagined. Bonkers dollars. A+.