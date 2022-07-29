Chess Olympiad: A game of pawns

As the event was being held in Tamil Nadu, many considered that it was purely the prerogative of the State government to design the billboard showcasing the rulers of the State, and not those at the Centre. TN had even set aside a sum of over Rs 100 cr for the event. Having said that, the Madras High Court on Thursday instructed the State government to make sure that the photograph of not just the Prime Minister, but the President also are published in all ads pertaining to the Olympiad, that are appearing in print and electronic media. The first bench of the MHC remarked that an event of this kind, which must leave an indelible mark in the international arena, must be represented under the aegis of the President, and the PM of India, as well as the CM of the State.