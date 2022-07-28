Political tensions: A peek into conflicts of Taiwan and China

Tensions between China and Taiwan have been rising in recent years driven by differences over the island’s status. Beijing claims sovereignty over the territory and has pledged to “unify” it with the mainland — by force if necessary. Any military clash over Taiwan could also drag in the United States, given Washington’s special ties to Taipei. How did it start? China and Taiwan have been separated since 1949, when the Chinese civil war ended with the victory of the Communists under the leadership of Mao Zedong. The defeated Nationalists, led by Mao’s archrival and chief of the Kuomintang (KMT) party Chiang Kai-shek, retreated to Taiwan. Taiwan, which has been governed independently since then, is officially known as the Republic of China while the mainland is called the People’s Republic of China.