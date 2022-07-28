A democracy on life support

In a development that shocked the global artistic community, the acclaimed Iranian director Jafar Panahi was ordered to serve six years in jail by the country’s judiciary, after he was detained in Tehran recently. Panahi’s arrest marks the third such incident in the country in the span of a week. His crime seems to have been his visiting a prison to inquire about the arrests of two fellow directors, who had been incarcerated for supporting protests. The two filmmakers taken into custody include Mohammad Rasoulof and Mostafa Aleahmad, who were arrested over social media posts regarding the collapse of a ten-storey building in the city of Abadan in May, which claimed 40 lives. The two directors were accused of “inciting unrest and disrupting the security of society”, as per a state news agency.