How Lanka can recover from economic collapse

CHENNAI: Sri Lanka’s President Ranil Wickremesinghe, who was picked to continue in the role by parliament on Wednesday, now has a mammoth task in guiding the country out of its economic crisis. The Indian Ocean island’s debt-laden economy collapsed after it ran out of money to pay for food, fuel and medicine — sparking months of protests. The government owes $51 billion and is struggling to make interest payments on those loans, let alone pay down the principal. Many analysts have blamed years of mismanagement and corruption for the meltdown, including reckless borrowing from China, which was used to fund infrastructure projects that turned into white elephants.

The debt crisis was exacerbated by several other policy blunders, including deep tax cuts introduced just months before Covid-19 hit and an abrupt transition to organic farming that saw crop yields plummet. A massive drop in tourism revenue — a vital source of foreign exchange — following the 2019 Easter terrorist attacks and during the pandemic, made matters far worse. The economy is on course to contract by as much as 8% this year, while the cost of many food products and fuel has tripled and currency has collapsed by 80%. The first priority for the new government will be to restructure Sri Lanka’s huge debts. Negotiations for a bailout from the International Monetary Fund (IMF) are already underway but they will require further restructuring of existing IMF loans as well as to others from China, India and Japan.

Any rescue package is likely to come with strings attached, including the privatization of state-owned enterprises and deeper austerity measures.

“The reality is that people can’t take any more austerity,” Ahilan Kadirgamar, a political economist at the University of Jaffna, told DW. “Many people have no cushion whatsoever,” he said, adding that nearly two-thirds of Sri Lankans work in the informal economy. Kadirgamar is skeptical about an IMF bailout, saying that Colombo will struggle to boost its external debt going forward as the cost of capital will be too high for a country that has just defaulted.

The economist has called on Wickremesinghe to use Sri Lanka’s foreign exchange income — which he said amounted to $1.3-$1.5 billion per month — to prioritise the import of essentials like food, fuel and medicine that are still in short supply. The government must also increase deficit spending to fund further relief for the public, amid the rising threat of famine, he added.