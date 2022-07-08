BoJo’s house of cards collapses

Thatcher eventually quit when most members of her Cabinet felt she should step down. The situation is not very different in Johnson’s case. What he was probably banking on was to ride out the crisis, which his advisers believed would abate soon. His spin doctors had hinted at a larger ministerial reshuffle, aimed at bringing doubting MPs on to his side. But there were other moves afoot which scotched his plans of using patronage as a handle to remain in power. Among them, were moves to amend rules to force him to face another vote of confidence for the party’s leadership.

So far the only Tory MP to formally declare her leadership bid is Goan-origin UK Attorney General Suella Braverman. Others being viewed as contenders include Home Secretary Priti Patel, ex-Chancellor Sunak, former Health Minister Javid, newly appointed Chancellor Nadhim Zahawi (of Iraqi-origin) and Foreign Secretary Liz Truss. It will be interesting to see if the Tories vote in favour of diversity considering the number of Ministers hailing from ethnically diverse backgrounds being eyed as replacements. Johnson will stay in charge at 10 Downing Street until the election of a new leader is formalised at the Conservative Party conference in October. But there is no escaping the feeling that the image of his government has taken the most severe beating, and a fierce leadership struggle seems imminent in the days to come.