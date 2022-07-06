Sri Lankan Tamils fleeing economic meltdown in state-less soup

No Strong Legal Framework For Refugees In India

While close to 150 countries are signatories to these protocols on refugees, India isn’t a signatory and hence is not obliged to follow these protocols concerning refugees. Yet, India is among those countries in the world that has taken a huge influx of refugees from neighbouring countries on a humanitarian basis although there are no concrete laws yet in the country on who are refugees and what they are entitled to. Some of the reasons cited for not signing up for the UN Convention are that for a country with diverse borders as ours, accepting legal refugees would amount to a huge influx of people from neighbouring countries which might turn out to be a security concern in the long run. Besides, legal experts have claimed that the Indian Constitution guarantees several basic rights for both citizens and non-citizens in the country which is also applicable to refugees including the right to livelihood and right to employment etc.