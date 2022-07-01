Single-use plastic: What is banned, reason behind it & global scenario

CPCB Grievance Redressal App has been launched to empower citizens to help curb the plastic menace. The Government has been taking measures for awareness generation towards the elimination of single-use plastics. The awareness campaign has brought together entrepreneurs and startups, industry, Central, State and Local Governments, regulatory bodies, experts, citizen organizations, R& D and academic institutions.

The success of the ban will only be possible through effective engagement and concerted actions by all stakeholders and enthusiastic public participation stated the ministry in a release.