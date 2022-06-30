Why Uddhav Thackeray resigned ahead of floor test

According to Rule 95 (1) of Maharashtra State Assembly Rules 2015, a member who desires to move for leave to make a motion expressing want of confidence in the Council of Ministers or a motion disapproving the Policy of the Council of Ministers in a particular respect shall give written notice of such motion. Rule 95 (2) states that if the motion is admitted by the Speaker, leave to make the motion may be asked for on such day not later than two days after it is admitted, if the Assembly is in session as the Speaker may appoint, after questions and before the list of business for the day is entered upon: Half-an hour discussion on a matter of public importance. Motion regarding want of confidence in the Ministry provided that if the notice of such motion is received when the Assembly is not in session, the leave to make the motion may be asked for on a day not later than two days after the commencement of the session, as the Speaker may appoint.