Marina beach beautification: A never-ending project

Residents of Nochukuppam, a significant number of whom operate vending carts at the beach, claim that while the welcome the proposal to beautify the beach and provide better sanitation, it comes at the cost of their livelihood. Fisherfolk claim that most visitors at the Marina beach prefer to eat steamed chickpeas, fried fish, bajjis and other cooked food, which they have been selling for years. “But according to the beautification plans by the corporation, these items are not to be sold. They specify a list of items that can be sold and cannot be sold which are not practical. We have been catering to beach goers for years and know what they go for. Changing the edibles we sell is just unnecessary imposition and thus we rejected the Smart Kiosks given to us as we cannot cook in it,” said K Bharathi, president of South Indian Fishermen Association.