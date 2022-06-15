Covid: No short solution to long term side effects

While medical professionals across the world began to receive patients with all the above-mentioned ailments, as with every other development in the Coronavirus-triggered pandemic, there was no clear consensus. Following the overwhelming evidence presented to them, the WHO in October 2021 a clinical case definition of the Post Covid condition which is: Post COVID-19 condition occurs in individuals with a history of probable or confirmed SARS CoV-2 infection, usually 3 months from the onset of COVID-19 with symptoms and that last for at least 2 months and cannot be explained by an alternative diagnosis. Common symptoms include fatigue, shortness of breath, cognitive dysfunction but also others and generally have an impact on everyday functioning. Symptoms may be new-onset following initial recovery from an acute COVID-19 episode or persist from the initial illness. Symptoms may also fluctuate or relapse over time.’