The fear of blowback from people with power

CHENNAI: I went to a small shop to purchase some stationery materials related to my work. Recognising me as a reporter, the shopkeeper flagged some issues he has been facing in his area.

In an interior neighbourhood between Nanganallur and Madippakkam, there are frequent power cuts. Though there are well laid out roads in areas where residential associations are active, he said that there are no roads in his locality.

I wanted to know his name to write about the issue he mentioned difficulty, but he suddenly denied revealing his name.

“When I complained during the December floods, I was threatened by some local politicians and their men here. I don’t want to face it again. It’s okay if the report is not published. I am satisfied to have shared my agony with you,” the shopkeeper said anxiously.

It was tough to hear that people with power would threaten the public for raising their needs. Article 21 of our constitution enshrines the Right to Life for every citizen of India.

There is nothing wrong in levelling an issue to the media or the government for the betterment of the living conditions of the public in our democracy.

People in powers, including officials, must behave in a way that restrains such unscrupulous elements from being a nuisance to law-abiding citizens, as their behaviour would defame the efforts of those in power genuinely doing their job.