ED raids homes of TN Minister KN Nehru, his son and his brothers

CHENNAI: Sleuths from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) are conducting raids at places belonging to Tamil Nadu Minister for Municipal Administration, Urban and Water Supply KN Nehru, his son and brothers. House of his late brother Ramajayam is also under ED scanner.

ED team is raiding the house of minister KN Nehru in Tiruchy. Sleuths have been conducting raids at places belonging to Nehru's brother Ravi's TVH Group in Chennai this morning.

Accordingly, raids are being conducted at more than 10 places including Adyar, Teynampet, Alwarpet, CIT Colony, Besant Nagar and MRC Nagar.

According to sources, Enforcement Directorate officials have informed that raids were the result of certain bank transactions carried out by Ravi. It is understood that the auditor and lawyers of the construction group are explaining the account details to the ED officials.

Similarly, ED officials are conducting raids at the house of Minister KN Nehru's son and Perambalur MP Arun Nehru and any other places related to him. It seems that the search is being conducted because Arun is a partner in those construction companies.

The house of Manivannan, another brother of KN Nehru, is in the TVH A Kantha apartment complex in Masakalipalayam, near Singanallur, Coimbatore. The Enforcement Directorate officials who arrived at his house in 3 cars are conducting a search there also.