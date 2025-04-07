ED conducts raids at premises of Minister KN Nehru in Chennai, Tiruchy

CHENNAI: The Enforcement Directorate (ED) is conducting raids at State Municipal Administration Minister KN Nehru’s residence in Thillai Nagar, Tiruchy on Monday.

Along with it, raids are being held in multiple premises in the city as part of an investigation against a real estate group promoted by the brother of minister KN Nehru. The realty company -- TVH Group -- was founded by KN Ravichandran. The federal probe agency is searching the premises as part of a probe linked to the TVH group.

According to Daily Thanthi, the ED are investigating over 10 private construction companies and sites linked to this case, including Teynampet, Alwarpet, Besant Nagar, CIT Colony and MRC Nagar.

The raids are reportedly being conducted in connection with illegal financial transactions.

The full scope of the investigation, including whether any key documents have been seized, is expected to be clarified once the raids are concluded.