Eco-park project near six-vent culverts in Velachery to begin in March

CHENNAI: The Greater Chennai Corporation (GCC) has planned to construct an eco-park near the six vent culverts in Velachery.

A detailed project report (DPR) has been prepared, and the project is expected to begin in March.

As part of the flood mitigation work, the civic body creates a pond adjacent to the culverts where the rainwater flows from residential areas to the storm water drain (SWD).

The pond is expected to store excess rainwater and prevent inundation during the rainy days.

“Though various works, including desilting and bund-strengthening, are being carried out in the pond near the culvert, we planned to set up an eco-park. Once the DPR is finalised, the tender will be floated and work is expected to commence in March this year,” said a senior official with GCC. “Several facilities such as cycle bay, bird watching, sponge park, etc., will be built at the eco-park. A night street will be set up near Velachery MRTS station.”

As of now, the Corporation has allocated Rs 15 lakh but based on the facilities proposed in the park, the budget would be finalised”.

However, residents in Velachery are against the project as they allege that the pond blocks the water flow to the culverts. Since the Chennai floods in 2015, the six vent culverts have prevented flooding in the area.

“We welcome the developmental works carried out by the civic body but the eco-park should be constructed without disrupting the natural lines. The six vent culverts prevent inundation in the area, but the pond construction and huge pipes laid on the waterbody would prevent free flow of water,” opined N Sujith, a resident of Velachery.

The GCC official dismissed the concerns and clarified that excess rainwater from the residential areas kept flowing into the pond whose capacity is 0.4 mcft to 1.1 mcft.

“Unlike the previous years, there was no inundation in these areas during the northeast monsoon in 2024. That’s because the pond built near the culverts was able to store excess rainwater,” the official added.