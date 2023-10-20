DT Health: Kauvery Hospital performs swap kidney transplant

CHENNAI: Kauvery Hospital recently performed swap kidney transplants for two critically ill patients successfully. The patients underwent the transplant after their wives agreed to donate one of their kidneys to each other’s spouses. The eight-hour surgery was performed early in October.

Conventional kidney transplants have primarily relied on donors (either live or cadaver), where the blood groups are compatible with the recipient. However, in certain cases where the donor and recipient blood groups do not match, patients have limited options, often resorting to blood group incompatible transplants, leading to higher risks and complications. Swap kidney Transplant has proven to be beneficial in such scenarios, where donors with matching blood groups of the opposite recipient are found suitable for a transplant.

Two patients with end-stage kidney failure needing a transplant have their respective wives as potential donors.

Unfortunately, their blood groups were found to be incompatible. Another individual faced a similar scenario (The recipient had a B blood group and the donor had an A blood group) and was waiting for a transplant.

“What sets this swap kidney transplant apart is its simultaneous surgical procedure involving all four individuals - both donors and recipients. This synchronised effort resulted in both patients receiving kidneys of compatible blood types from willing donors, mitigating the need for extensive post-transplant medication. Within four days post-surgery, the donors were discharged and within a week both recipients displayed remarkable progress, showcasing normal kidney functions,” says Dr Balasubramaniyam, Chief Nephrologist Kauvery Hospital Main, Alwarpet Chennai.