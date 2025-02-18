Don’t want recommendations to return to AIADMK, OPS rebuts Rajan Chellappa

MADURAI: Expelled AIADMK leader O Panneerselvam on Monday said that he doesn’t want anyone to take him to join any other party and did not make any such call.

In response to a recent statement made by senior AIADMK leader VV Rajan Chellappa, asking O Panneerselvam to remain silent for six months if he wished to come back into the fold, the former CM in statement rebutted.

I don’t want anyone’s recommendation, he said, obviously referring to Chellappa’s remarks. The rebuttal comes after Chellappa said that OPS should not have filed cases against the AIADMK.

Talking to reporters at the airport in Madurai, O Panneerselvam reiterated his unification demand, saying that the party founded by MG Ramachandran had the reputation of being unconquerable and that to continue this positive streak, the party should be united.