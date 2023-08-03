Don’t sacrifice people's interests for sake of alliance: Shah jabs INDIA's support for AAP

NEW DELHI: Hitting out at the I.N.D.I.A bloc for extending support to Aam Aadmi Party in its fight against the Centre over Delhi Ordinance, Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Thursday said that the politics of supporting or opposing legislation just to get someone's support is not right and urged them to "not sacrifice the interests of the people for the sake of an alliance".

Shah was speaking while he moved the bill to replace the ordinance for control of services in Delhi for consideration and passing in Lok Sabha.

"I request the members of all the parties that such politics should not be done to support or oppose any bill to win elections, to get someone's support," Shah said.

The Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (Amendment) Bill, 2023, empowers the Central Government to make rules in connection with the affairs of the Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi including the functions, terms and other conditions of service of officers and employees.

Asserting that this legislation is good for the country, the Union Minister said that it should be opposed or supported for the good of the country or Delhi instead of the sake of the alliance.

"There are many ways to form new alliances. Bills and Acts are for the good of the country. It should be opposed or supported for the good of the country or Delhi...One should not think in a way that we have to support while being in Opposition because we have to form an alliance," he said.

Sharpening its attacks further on the Opposition grand alliance, he said, "The alliance is not going to benefit as despite it, Prime Minister Narendra Modi is going to become PM with full majority."

"Therefore, do not sacrifice the interests of the people for the sake of this alliance. The public is watching everything," he added.

Moving the contentious Bill in the House, the Home Minister said there are provisions in the Constitution that allow the Centre to make laws for Delhi.

Amit Shah made a strong attack on the AAP government and said that the administrative arrangement in Delhi was working fine under various governments until a new party came to power in the national capital in 2015.

Taking a veiled dig at AAP, he said the aim of the party is not to work for people but to “fight” with the Centre.

He also targeted AAP and Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal over alleged corruption in the renovation of bungalows.

“In the year 2015, a party came to power in Delhi whose only motive was to fight, not serve...The problem is not getting right to do transfer postings, but getting control of the vigilance department to hide their corruption like building their bungalows,” Amit Shah said.