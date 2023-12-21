DTNEXT
Do you think mass suspension of MPs goes against the grain of democracy in India?
DTNEXT Bureau
21 Dec 2023 6:10 PM GMT
Poll Result:
YES:
71.40%
NO:
14.30%
CAN'T SAY:
14.30%
