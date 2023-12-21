Begin typing your search...

Do you think mass suspension of MPs goes against the grain of democracy in India?

ByDTNEXT BureauDTNEXT Bureau|21 Dec 2023 6:10 PM GMT  ( Updated:2023-12-21 18:10:27.0  )
Do you think mass suspension of MPs goes against the grain of democracy in India?
X
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link
  • Whatsapp
  • Telegram
  • Linkedin
  • Print
  • koo
  • link

Poll Result:

YES: 71.40%

NO: 14.30%

CAN'T SAY: 14.30%

DTNEXT Bureau

    Next Story
    Related Articles
    Most Read

    © Copyright | Powered by Hocalwire

    X