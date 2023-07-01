Delhi court fixes July 7 for cognisance of chargesheet against Brij Bhushan

NEW DELHI: Delhi's Rouse Avenue Court fixes July 7 for consideration on taking cognizance on chargesheet filed against the former chief of the Wrestling Federation of India, Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, in the alleged sexual harassment case.





Earlier on Tuesday, Delhi's Rouse Avenue court listed the charge sheet against Singh for consideration on July 1.

Additional Chief Metropolitan Magistrate Harjeet Singh Jaspal said, "It is a lengthy charge sheet. It requires time to consider. The matter has been listed for consideration on July 1."

Delhi Police submitted that the supplementary is likely to be filed however since FSL and report on CDR are awaited, it is likely to take some time.

Following the submission, the court noted and kept the matter for consideration of cognizance of the chargesheet on July 7.

Court said it's a lengthy chargesheet of 1500 pages, and it has to go through it. Delhi police had on June 15 filed a charge sheet against MP Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and Vinod Tomar in the alleged sexual harassment case based on the complaint by women wrestlers.

The chargesheet has been filed under sections 354, 354D, 345A and 506 (1) of IPC, said Special Public Prosecutor Atul Srivastava. The police had also filed a cancellation report in a POCSO case against Singh.