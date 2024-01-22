Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal attends bhandaras on Ram Lalla 'Pran Pratistha' day

NEW DELHI: As people across India celebrated 'Pran Pratistha' of Ram Lalla in Ayodhya, Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal participated in the 'bhandaras' organised in different parts of the national capital. Taking to X, he shared a few pictures where he could be seen worshipping at a temple and later participating in the bhandaras. Bhandaras are a community-wide food distribution programme organised on special or auspicious occasions.

In another post on his X timeline, Kejriwal congratulated and offered his best wishes to all on this sacred occasion.

The Pran Pratistha ceremony of Ram Lalla held today in Ayodhya is set to go down in history. The Pran Pratishtha ceremony of Lord Ram in the newly built Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir in Ayodhya was held at 12.29 pm, led by rituals that were performed by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The ceremonial journey leading up to the Pran Pratishtha included a seven-day ritual that commenced on January 16, 2024. The ceremony was attended by representatives of all major spiritual and religious sects in the country.

People from all walks of life, including representatives of various tribal communities, will also attend the ceremony.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressed the gathering on occasion. He congratulated the people on the Pran Prathistha ceremony in Ayodhya temple and said Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent now. "After centuries of unprecedented patience, countless sacrifices, renunciations and penances, our Prabhu Ram has come," he said.

"Ram Lalla will not stay in a tent now. He will stay in the grand temple..." the Prime Minister added. The idol of Ram Lalla was unveiled at the temple after the Pran Pratistha rituals were performed. The Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Mandir is constructed in traditional Nagara style. Its length (east-west) is 380 feet; width 250 feet and height is 161 feet; and is supported by a total of 392 pillars and 44 doors.

The pillars and walls of the temple showcase intricately sculpted depictions of Hindu deities, Gods, and Goddesses. In the main sanctum sanctorum at the ground floor, the childhood form of Bhagwan Shri Ram (the idol of Shri Ramlalla) has been placed.