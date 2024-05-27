Cyclone 'Remal' aftermath: Rains and lightning likely in Tamil Nadu for next 6 days, says weather dept

CHENNAI: A day after severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' made landfall, the Regional Meteorological Centre (RMC) on Monday said that there is a possibility of light to moderate rain with thunder and lightning in different parts of Tamil Nadu for the next six days.

According to a Daily Thanthi report, there is a possibility of light rain with thunder and lightning in in one or two places in Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal areas on June 1, as per RMC data.

There are also chances of widespread rain across Tamil Nadu for the next 6 days.

Further, the maximum temperature in Tamil Nadu and Puducherry and Karaikal regions will remain close to normal for the next 6 days, RMC said.

Cyclone 'Remal'

This was the first cyclone in the Bay of Bengal in this pre-monsoon season and is named Remal (meaning sand in Arabic), according to a system of naming cyclones in the Indian Ocean region.

It intensified into a severe cyclonic storm and made landfall between Sagar Island in West Bengal and Bangladesh’s Khepupara late on Sunday night and crossed the coast, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said.

Severe cyclonic storm 'Remal' is likely to move north-northeastwards and gradually weaken into a cyclonic storm on Monday morning, the weather department explained. After that it would move northeastwards and gradually weaken further.

In addition to the danger signals, the RMC has been issuing warnings for fishing boats and trawlers to remain in shelter until further notice.

This measure aims to ensure the safety of fishermen and prevent any maritime accidents amid the turbulent weather conditions expected with the severe cyclonic storm.