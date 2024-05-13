CPI's four-time Nagapattinam MP M Selvarasu dies at 67 in Chennai hospital

CHENNAI: M Selvarasu, the Nagapattinam MP for the Communist Party of India (CPI), passed away at a private hospital in Chennai early on Monday. The 67-year-old was reportedly not keeping well for some months and was undergoing treatment for renal issues. He had been active in public life and had campaigned for the party for the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, despite having a history of renal ailments for some years.

Selvarasu was elected from Nagapattinam in 1989, 1996, 1998, and 2019. Having joined the party at a young age, he went on to become an active member of the CPI's State Executive Committee. He had been at the forefront of farmer issues and was instrumental in bringing rail routes to the Delta districts of Tamil Nadu.

CPI state secretary R Mutharasan condoled the demise of his party colleague and announced that Selvarasu had passed away at 02.40 am on Monday at a city hospital.

Even after undergoing a kidney transplant, Selvarasu continued to work for the party and carried out his responsibilities as the Nagapattinam MP, Mutharasan said.

M Selvarasu was born on March 16, 1957, as the son of Munian-Kunjammal, a poor farmer couple living in Kappaludaiyan village in Needamangalam union, a strong base of the CPI. His parents were part of the farmers' movement. After schooling, he got his bachelor's degree from Thiru Vi Ka Government College of Arts, Tiruvarur.

Selvarasu joined the Communist movement at an early age and actively worked in the CPI's student and youth wings. He held various positions at the district and state levels and went on to become a member of the party's National Council.

Selvarasu won the Lok Sabha elections from the Nagapattinam parliamentary constituency in 1989, 1996, 1998, and 2019.

Selvarasu is survived by his wife Kamalavathanam and two daughters, Selvapriya and Darshini.

His last rites will be held at Chittamalli village in Kottur union on Tuesday at 10 am.

Condolences pour in for CPI veteran

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) chief MK Stalin, in a message, offered his condolences to Selvarasu's family and members of the CPI. Stalin recalled that the late MP had undertaken several protests for the rights of the people and farmers of the Delta region and had also been instrumental in the demand for new railway projects.

"I am deeply saddened to learn of the demise of Nagai MP Selvaraj. His demise is an irreparable loss to the community ownership movement and the people of Delta. I express my deepest condolences and sympathies to his bereaved family, comrades of the Communist Party of India and the people of Nagai constituency," Stalin stated.



Pattali Makkal Katchi (PMK) founder Dr S Ramadoss also condoled the demise of the CPI MP.

