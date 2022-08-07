Annu Rani wins bronze in women's javelin throw

The gold medal was won by Australia's Kelsey-Lee Barber, who achieved the best throw of 64.43 m in her sixth and final attempt.

Mackenzie Little of Australia gained the silver medal, who had the best throw of 64.27 m.

This personal best throw of hers came in her fifth attempt. Another Indian participating in the event was Shilpa Rani.

She finished in the seventh spot with the best throw of 54.62 m in her second attempt.

India has seen three more medals in athletics today. Indian athlete Sandeep Kumar added one more bronze to India's medal tally after finishing in the third position in the final of the men's 10,000 m race walk at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Sunday.