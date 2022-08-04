Mann announces Rs 40 lakhs cash prize for Gurdeep Singh

CHANDIGARH: Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Thursday announced a cash prize of Rs 40 lakhs for weightlifter Gurdeep Singh, who won a Bronze medal in the Men's 109 kg plus category final.

On Wednesday, Singh bagged the bronze medal in the men's 109-plus kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022 with a combined weight of 390kg.

"Congratulations to Gurdeep Singh of village near Khanna for winning bronze medal in weightlifting 109kg weight category during Commonwealth Games...A prize money of Rs40 lakhs will be given to Gurdeep by Punjab Govt. Congratulations too... All the best for the future...Chakde India...," tweeted the Chief Minister In the Snatch category, Singh failed to lift 167kg in his first attempt.