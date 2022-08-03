Commonwealth Games 2022

Ghosal wins historic bronze in squash

World No.15 Ghosal dominated the contest against England’s James Willstrop from beginning to end, winning 11-6 11-1 11-4 in the bronze play-off.
Saurav Ghosal
Saurav GhosalSAI Media
Dt Next Bureau

BIRMINGHAM: Breaking a long-standing jinx, Saurav Ghosal on Wednesday claimed India’s first ever singles medal in squash -- a bronze -- at the Commonwealth Games here. World No.15 Ghosal dominated the contest against England’s James Willstrop from beginning to end, winning 11-6 11-1 11-4 in the bronze play-off. It is Ghosal’s second CWG medal, having won a mixed doubles silver with Dipika Pallikal in the 2018 Gold Coast edition. The 35-year-old Ghosal proved too strong for his opponent as he outclassed the Englishman in all aspects of the game, from court coverage to placement of his shots.

