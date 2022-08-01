Modi hails Sheuli, says hopefully he gets time to watch a film

NEW DELHI: As India scripted history after weightlifter Achinta Sheuli clinched a gold medal in the men's 73 kg final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022, Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Monday hailed the young athlete and said that now that a medal has been won, he hopes that Sheuli will finally get time to watch a movie.

Taking to Twitter, PM Modi shared a video of him interacting with the Indian contingent for the 2022 edition of the CWG games.

In the video, PM Modi can be seen asking Sheuli about the latter's composed and focused behaviour and how the budding star likes movies but cannot see them because of his busy schedule. Later Modi says that once the young athlete returns with a gold medal he can see films, as he will have ample time to entertain himself.

Recalling the conversation, PM Modi tweeted, "Before our contingent left for the Commonwealth Games, I had interacted with Achinta Sheuli. We had discussed the support he received from his mother and brother. I also hope he gets time to watch a film now that a medal has been won."

Achinta Sheuli clinched a gold medal with a combined lift of 313 kg in the men's 73 kg final. During the event, he lifted 143 kg in his last attempt in the snatch round to create a new Commonwealth Games record. With a successful lift of 170 kg in his third clean and jerk attempt, Achinta Sheuli finished with a total of 313 kg (143kg + 170kg).

"I am very happy. After overcoming many struggles, I won this medal. I will dedicate this medal to my brother and coaches. Next, I will prepare for Olympics," Achinta Sheuli told ANI. With his win in the event, he won the country its sixth medal at CWG 2022 and its third gold medal at the event. Talking about the category he participated in, Achinta Sheuli cleared 166 kg in his first attempt of C&J but faltered with his second attempt at 170 kg - a new Games record.

The Indian's final attempt at the same weight, however, was a successful one and challenged Malaysia's Erry Hidayat to log a 176 kg successful lift to jump into the gold medal spot. The mark, however, proved too great for the Malaysian, who had to settle for the silver medal courtesy of a total lift of 303 kg (138 kg+165 kg). Canada's Shad Darsigny clinched the bronze medal with a 298 kg (135 kg+166 kg) effort.