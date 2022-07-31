Commonwealth Games 2022: India's schedule on day 3

BIRMINGHAM: All timings in Indian Standard Time (IST)
Men’s 200m Butterfly – Heat 3: Sajan Prakash (3.07 pm)
Men’s 50m Backstroke – Heat 6: Srihari Natraj (3.31 pm)
Gymnastics: Men's All-Around final: Yogeshwar Singh (1.30 pm)
Badminton Mixed team quarterfinals: 10pm onwards
Women's T20 Cricket: India versus Pakistan (3.30pm)
Boxing: 48-50kg (light flyweight) round of 16: Nikhat Zareen (4.45 pm) 60-63.5 kg (light welterweight) round of 16: Shiva Thapa (5.15 pm) 71-75kg (middleweight) round of 16: Sumit (12.15 am on Monday) Over 92kg (super heavyweight): Sagar (1 am on Monday)
Hockey (Men): India versus Ghana: 8.30 pm
Cycling: Men's Sprint qualifying: Esow Alben, Ronaldo Laitonjam, David Beckham (2.32 pm onwards)
Men's 15km scratch race qualifying: Venkappa Kengalagutti, Dinesh Kumar (4.20 pm onwards)
Women's 500m time trail finals: Triyasha Paul, Mayuri Late (9.02pm)
Weightlifting: Men's 67kg final: Jeremy Lalrinnunga (2 pm)
Women's 59kg final: Popy Hazarika (6.30 pm)
Men's 73kg final: Achinta Sheuli (11 pm)
Squash: Women's singles round of 16: Joshna Chinappa (6 pm onwards)
Men's singles round of 16: Saurav Ghosal (6.45 pm)
Table Tennis: Men's team quarterfinal: 2 pm
Women's team semi-finals: 11.30 pm
Lawn Bowl: Women's singles: Tania Choudhary (10.30 pm)
Men's Pairs: India versus England (4 pm).
