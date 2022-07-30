Sharath Kamal-led Indian men's team beat Northern Ireland 3-0

BIRMINGHAM: Indian duo of Sharath Kamal and Harmeet Desai gave India a 3-0 lead in the men's team match against Northern Ireland in the Commonwealth Games 2022 in Birmingham on Saturday. They won the doubles match 11-3, 9-11, 11-6, 11-1 against James Skelton and Owen Cathcart.

Indian Paddler Sanil Shetty made it 2-0 for India with an 11-5, 15-13, 11-6 win over Paul McCreery of Northern Ireland. Harmeet Desai defeated Owen Cathcart 5-11, 11-11-9, 12-14, 11-3, 11-6. India seal the tie 3-0. Another fine performance by the Indian team. They smother Northern Ireland for another facile win to top Group 2. Earlier on Friday, the Indian men's table tennis team demolished Singapore 3-0 in the Commonwealth Games 2022. The doubles team of Harmeet Desai and Sathiyan Gnanasekaran beat Singapore's Shao Feng Ethan Poh and Clarence Chew Zhe Yu 11-5, 11-5 to give India a 1-0 lead.

The experienced Sharath Kamal exhibited his experience and swift moves to defeat Pang Yew En Koen in the second match of the clash between India and Singapore. Trailing by a big margin Kamal pulled off a comeback win in his first game 11-8 against Singapore's Pang Yew En Koen. In the second game of the match, Kamal again pulled a comeback win to take a 2-0 lead against Pang Yew En Koen. He won the two games 11-8, 11-9. In the third game, Kamal performed a stunning performance as he defeated Pang Yew En Koen 11-8, 11-9 11-9 in the first men's singles match and led India to a 2-0 lead in the tie.

In the next tie, Sathiyan Gnanasekaran registered a dominating win over Clarence Chew Zhe Yu. The Indian paddler raced to an 11-7 win in his first game against Clarence Chew. In the second game, Gnanasekaran registered an 11-5 score over Clarence Chew Zhe Yu. Gnanasekaran defeated Clarence Chew Zhe Yu 11-7, 11-5, 11-8 in the second men's singles. The wins helped India seal the tie by a 3-0 scoreline. With the dominating win over Singapore India booked their place in the quarter-finals.