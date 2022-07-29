Young weightlifter Achinta Sheuli's interesting journey

NEW DELHI: In the last 2-3 years, Achinta Sheuli has established himself as one of the most talented young weightlifters in the country. He won his first senior-level international medal at the Commonwealth Championships in 2018 and last year, he clinched silver in the World Junior Championships in Men’s 73kg, establishing the national record in the process.

Based on his recent performances, Achinta was picked up as part of the 12-member Indian weightlifting squad for Birmingham 2022 and will be making his debut at the Commonwealth Games.

Achinta is supported under the Reliance Foundation scholarship that provides athletes in multiple sports support towards training and competitions, mentorship and access to modern sports science and medical assistance from experts at the Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital.

Hailing from a poor background, Anchinta was forced to stitch and embroider to help augment his family’s income along with his brother after their father — a labourer in Howrah town in West Bengal — passed away. Achinta had taken to weightlifting inspired by his brother, who would go to a local gym.

Having established himself in the team, Achinta is now using weightlifting to earn glory for self and the country, improving his life and that of his family through the sport.