Anas included in men’s relay team for CWG

NEW DELHI: National record holder quarter-miler Mohammed Anas Yahiya has been included in India’s 4x400m relay team for the Commonwealth Games in place of an injured athlete, the national federation said on Wednesday.

Anas, who was not named in the initial squad of 37 announced last month by the Athletics Federation of India (AFI), replaced Rajesh Ramesh in the relay team for the Games which begin on Thursday.

“In the 4x400m men’s relay team, we have replaced Rajesh Ramesh, who has a minor injury and could not perform as expected at the World Championships with Mohammed Anas,” AFI president Adille Sumariwalla said in a release.

Anas was a part of the Indian 4x400m relay quartet that failed to qualify for the finals of the recent World Championships in Eugene, USA after finishing 12th overall in the heat races.

After Olympic champion javelin thrower Neeraj Chopra’s injury-related pull-out alongside Asian record holder shot putter Tajinderpal Singh Toor, the Indian athletics squad will comprise 32 members. Two athletes --- sprinter Sekar Dhanalakshmi and triple jumper Aishwarya Babu were axed due to failed dope test.

National record holder high jumper Tejaswin Shankar was earlier added to the team in place of Arokia Rajiv, who was one of the 37 athletes named initially, after he won a case against the AFI at the Delhi High Court. MV Jilna, who was named in place of Dhanalakshmi, also failed a dope test.

The team now consists of 17 men and 15 women. India was represented by a 26-member team in the 2018 Gold Coast CWG and it won 1 gold, 1 silver and 1 bronze.

National record holder Dutee Chand will take part in the 100m dash while Hima Das will feature in 200m sprint.