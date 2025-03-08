Coast Guard DRI seize Rs 33 crore worth narcotics in Thoothukudi

CHENNAI: The Indian Coast Guard and the DRI recently seized Rs 33 crore worth Hashish oil from a Maldives-bound vessel during a major anti-narcotics operation.

The Coast Guard and the Directorate of Revenue Intelligence (DRI) successfully intercepted a drug-laden vessel in Indian waters, preventing the illegal transshipment of narcotics to Maldives, a Defence release said on Saturday.

On March 5, the DRI shared intelligence about a possible drug consignment aboard a tug boat with a barge under tow, enroute from Tuticorin in Tamil Nadu to Male. Acting swiftly, the Indian Coast Guard (ICG) diverted two ships, which intercepted the suspect vessel south of the Gulf of Mannar.

The crew was apprehended and the DRI requested the vessels to be escorted to Tuticorin Harbour for further examination.

"The ICG ships safely escorted the apprehended vessels for about 40 hrs at sea and entered Tuticorin. On 07 March 2025, at 1130 hours, the suspect vessel along with its 9 crew members was handed over to the DRI. The seized contraband was confirmed to be Hashish Oil, weighing approximately 30 kg, with an estimated international market value of Rs 33 crore," the release said.

The operation underscored the ICG's commitment to maritime security and its relentless efforts to combat transnational crimes at sea. Further legal action is being undertaken by the DRI, the release added.