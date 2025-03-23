CMDA-like body for Madurai, Coimbatore, Tirupur and Hosur

CHENNAI: In view of the State’s housing and urban development department proposal to constitute urban development authorities for six cities in accordance with the Chennai Metropolitan Development Authority (CMDA), the Directorate of Town and Country Planning (DTCP) has commenced measures to make the proposed authorities functional by resolving organisational gaps.

According to an urban development department official, the organizational structure and functions of the DTCP are required to be updated and the institution has to be strengthened.

“A consultant will be appointed to assess the present functioning of the DTCP and recommend action plans for DTCP as well as the newly proposed urban development authorities,” the official added.

The state government announced the establishment of urban development authorities for Madurai, Coimbatore, Tirupur, and Hosur in the 2021-22 budget session. Later, the government decided to form similar authorities for Tiruchy and Salem. Based on the announcements, government orders were already issued for Coimbatore, Hosur, Madurai, and Tirupur.

“Tamil Nadu faces significant urban development challenges, including rapid urbanisation, infrastructure gaps, environmental degradation, and the need for more sustainable and inclusive cities,” a DTCP document explained the reason for constituting new urban development authorities.

Once appointed, the consultant will develop organisational structures, identify human resource requirements, create financial models for optimising Local Planning Authority (LPA) funds, and suggest action plans to restructure the institutional framework to enhance inter-departmental coordination, inter-agency collaboration, and streamline decision-making processes for efficient service delivery, the state planning authority said.

It may be recalled that state housing and urban development minister S Muthusamy informed the Assembly that the DTCP has been limited only to grant planning approvals and the department is short of qualified town planners for sectors like transport and masterplan.

“The government is taking measures to amend the Tamil Nadu Town and Country Planning Act, 1971, to update the Act to cater to the present scenario. The amendments will protect the environment while carrying out urban development initiatives. To ensure this, the planning authority should be restructured,” the official added.