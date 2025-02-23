CM Stalin forms ministerial committee to review grievances of government employees including teachers

CHENNAI: Chief Minister MK Stalin on Sunday constituted a four-member ministerial committee to consider the demands of various government employees associations including teachers.

The committee consisting of state PWD Minister EV Velu, State finance Minister Thangam Thennarasu, state school education Minister Anbil Mahesh Poyyamozhi and State human resources Minister Kayalvizhi Selvaraj will hold talks with representatives of various government employees associations at the state Secretariat on Monday.

A release issued by the state government on Sunday said the chief minister issued orders to constitute the committee to examine and initiate action on the demands of various government employees associations.

The state government has constituted the committee less than a month prior to the convening of the State Assembly for the presentation of the state budget for the financial year 2025-26.

Earlier this month, the state government constituted another committee of bureaucrats and economists to study the old pension scheme, contributory pension scheme and unified pension scheme, and directed it to submit a detailed report with recommendations within nine months.